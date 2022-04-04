State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,147 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $27,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,685,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,990,000 after acquiring an additional 69,523 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $242.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.01 and its 200 day moving average is $210.94. The company has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $180.88 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

