State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,647 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,647 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.16% of Endava worth $14,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Endava by 54.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,333,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,091,000 after purchasing an additional 468,413 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Endava by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Endava by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Endava by 17.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 393,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,436,000 after purchasing an additional 59,187 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Endava by 6.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,144,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Endava alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on DAVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.71.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $130.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.43 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.47. Endava plc has a fifty-two week low of $79.21 and a fifty-two week high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $45.56. The business had revenue of $157.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.61 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endava Profile (Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.