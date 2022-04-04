State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,344 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 551,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,344 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Occidental Petroleum worth $15,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub acquired 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $58.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.19. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $63.24.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

About Occidental Petroleum (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.