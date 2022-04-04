State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,570 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Duke Realty worth $14,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DRE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Duke Realty by 1,331.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 720,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,476,000 after buying an additional 669,900 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Duke Realty by 15.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,292,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,755,000 after buying an additional 313,656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Duke Realty by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,774,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,717,000 after buying an additional 293,989 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Duke Realty by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 407,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,735,000 after buying an additional 267,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Realty by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,578,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,915,000 after buying an additional 257,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $59.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $42.38 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.66.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.27.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

