State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 694 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,424 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Vulcan Materials worth $16,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth about $329,575,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth about $109,624,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 17,147.2% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 641,478 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,416,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,017,000 after buying an additional 419,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth about $50,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $184.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.21. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $163.00 and a 52-week high of $213.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.16.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMC. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.87.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

