State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,996 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,996 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Marathon Petroleum worth $23,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $31,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

NYSE MPC opened at $84.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.92. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $87.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

