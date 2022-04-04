State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 78,975 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,975 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.58% of American Assets Trust worth $13,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 7,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $260,423.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 3,104 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.73 per share, for a total transaction of $114,009.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 38,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,507 in the last three months. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $38.71 on Monday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 80.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 7.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

