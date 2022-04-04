State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 908 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Sempra worth $23,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 231.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.57.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,263 shares of company stock worth $5,488,335. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE opened at $170.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.98. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $170.59.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 111.44%.

About Sempra (Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.