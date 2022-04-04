State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,751 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Seagate Technology worth $13,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $89.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $78.01 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock worth $224,400,956. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STX. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.35.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

