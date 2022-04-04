State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Cummins worth $17,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Cummins by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,156,000 after buying an additional 135,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,992,000 after buying an additional 57,971 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Cummins by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,101,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,851,000 after buying an additional 109,970 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cummins by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,640,000 after buying an additional 798,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,248,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,374,000 after purchasing an additional 48,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.67.

Cummins stock opened at $201.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.22. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.50 and a twelve month high of $273.65.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total transaction of $88,193.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,276. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

