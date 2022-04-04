Stealth Hits Market Capitalization of $1.77 Million (XST)

Stealth (XST) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $989.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for $0.0448 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stealth has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000436 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003079 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00009550 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007047 BTC.

Stealth Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

