Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $11.40 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $5,105,000. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $1,759,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 28,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,883,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HD opened at $301.89 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.40 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $335.12 and a 200-day moving average of $361.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

Several research firms have commented on HD. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.83.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

