Stellar Price Hits $0.23 on Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. Stellar has a total market cap of $5.74 billion and $336.14 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000498 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Stellar has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.83 or 0.00248529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.21 or 0.00206430 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00049060 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001031 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00037118 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,509.02 or 0.07528959 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,970 coins and its circulating supply is 24,730,289,158 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

