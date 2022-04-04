STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.18

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.18 and last traded at C$3.10, with a volume of 229302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.10.

STEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$2.15 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. ATB Capital increased their target price on STEP Energy Services to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

The stock has a market cap of C$209.24 million and a PE ratio of -7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.87.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

