Step Finance Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (STEP)

Step Finance (STEP) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $743,102.61 and approximately $5.68 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00049237 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,493.58 or 0.07516691 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,612.74 or 1.00290780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00047373 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

