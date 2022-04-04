Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Monday. They presently have a $160.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 56.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMBA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $229.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.20.

Shares of AMBA opened at $102.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -140.34 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.35. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $81.28 and a 1-year high of $227.59.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $1,864,837.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew W. Verhalen bought 11,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,798.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,723 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,767 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ambarella by 585.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ambarella by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Ambarella by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

