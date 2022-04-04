Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 3.0% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of The West increased its position in Pfizer by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Pfizer by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Pfizer by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,969,000 after buying an additional 20,514 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $51.57 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

