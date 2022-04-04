Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 4th (AAPL, ABBN, ABI, ADS, AIR, ATDRY, BLPH, BP.B, CJR.B, CTSDF)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 4th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $185.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 34 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 28 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €65.00 ($71.43) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €300.00 ($329.67) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €178.00 ($195.60) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 532 ($6.97) to GBX 514 ($6.73).

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) had its price target cut by Brookline Capital Management from $26.00 to $19.00.

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 590 ($7.73) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$8.50 to C$7.00.

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$14.00 to C$14.50.

Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €48.00 ($52.75) to €43.00 ($47.25). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €125.00 ($137.36) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €53.20 ($58.46) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €95.00 ($104.40) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €70.00 ($76.92) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

BRP (TSE:DOO) was given a C$128.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 208 ($2.72) to GBX 205 ($2.69).

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,450 ($32.09) to GBX 2,850 ($37.33).

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €19.00 ($20.88) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €46.00 ($50.55) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €20.60 ($22.64) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.00 to C$1.75. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €803.00 ($882.42) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €41.00 ($45.05) to €38.00 ($41.76).

MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$0.35 to C$0.20.

MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) had its price target reduced by Alliance Global Partners from C$0.35 to C$0.25. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €5.20 ($5.71) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from CHF 800 to CHF 785. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was given a C$28.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €807.00 ($886.81) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD) had its target price cut by Alliance Global Partners from C$6.50 to C$5.50.

MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$0.35 to C$0.20. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €50.00 ($54.95) to €40.00 ($43.96). Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00.

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.40 to C$3.25.

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$3.25 to C$3.75.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) was given a C$23.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Prudential (LON:PRU) was given a GBX 1,665 ($21.81) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 5,780 ($75.71) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from €4.00 ($4.40) to €4.20 ($4.62).

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 2,750 ($36.02) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €75.00 ($82.42) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €185.00 ($203.30) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) was given a C$6.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €127.00 ($139.56) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €130.00 ($142.86) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$23.00 to C$24.00.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from €8.20 ($9.01) to €8.80 ($9.67). They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Takkt (ETR:TTK) was given a €19.20 ($21.10) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$21.00 to C$20.00. Cormark currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$12.00 to C$10.00.

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$12.00 to C$10.00.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €87.00 ($95.60) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

