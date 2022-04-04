Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 4th (AAPL, ABBN, ABI, ADS, AIR, ATDRY, BLPH, BP.B, CJR.B, CTSDF)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 4th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $185.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 34 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

was given a CHF 28 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €65.00 ($71.43) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €300.00 ($329.67) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €178.00 ($195.60) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 532 ($6.97) to GBX 514 ($6.73).

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) had its price target cut by Brookline Capital Management from $26.00 to $19.00.

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 590 ($7.73) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$8.50 to C$7.00.

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$14.00 to C$14.50.

Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €48.00 ($52.75) to €43.00 ($47.25). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €125.00 ($137.36) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €53.20 ($58.46) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €95.00 ($104.40) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €70.00 ($76.92) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

BRP (TSE:DOO) was given a C$128.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 208 ($2.72) to GBX 205 ($2.69).

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,450 ($32.09) to GBX 2,850 ($37.33).

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €19.00 ($20.88) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €46.00 ($50.55) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €20.60 ($22.64) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.00 to C$1.75. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €803.00 ($882.42) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €41.00 ($45.05) to €38.00 ($41.76).

MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$0.35 to C$0.20.

MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) had its price target reduced by Alliance Global Partners from C$0.35 to C$0.25. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €5.20 ($5.71) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from CHF 800 to CHF 785. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was given a C$28.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €807.00 ($886.81) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD) had its target price cut by Alliance Global Partners from C$6.50 to C$5.50.

MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$0.35 to C$0.20. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €50.00 ($54.95) to €40.00 ($43.96). Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00.

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.40 to C$3.25.

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$3.25 to C$3.75.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) was given a C$23.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Prudential (LON:PRU) was given a GBX 1,665 ($21.81) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 5,780 ($75.71) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from €4.00 ($4.40) to €4.20 ($4.62).

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 2,750 ($36.02) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €75.00 ($82.42) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €185.00 ($203.30) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) was given a C$6.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €127.00 ($139.56) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €130.00 ($142.86) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$23.00 to C$24.00.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from €8.20 ($9.01) to €8.80 ($9.67). They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Takkt (ETR:TTK) was given a €19.20 ($21.10) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$21.00 to C$20.00. Cormark currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$12.00 to C$10.00.

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$12.00 to C$10.00.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €87.00 ($95.60) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

