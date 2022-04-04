Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 4th (AKZOY, BURBY, CUK, ESLOY, ETTYF, JMPLY, KRYAY, MKKGY, MONRF, PAHGF)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 4th:

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from €95.00 ($104.40) to €85.00 ($93.41). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from GBX 1,882 ($24.65) to GBX 1,836 ($24.05).

had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from GBX 1,422 ($18.63) to GBX 1,537 ($20.13).

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from €185.00 ($203.30) to €189.00 ($207.69). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from SEK 352 to SEK 295. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from GBX 1,875 ($24.56) to GBX 1,800 ($23.58).

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from €125.00 ($137.36) to €115.00 ($126.37). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €230.00 ($252.75) to €220.00 ($241.76).

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from €68.00 ($74.73) to €68.50 ($75.27). UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 555 ($7.27) to GBX 430 ($5.63).

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €240.00 ($263.74) to €230.00 ($252.75).

SFS Group (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from CHF 155 to CHF 150. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 104 to CHF 110.

TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from €32.50 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($36.26). UBS Group AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from €40.00 ($43.96) to €30.00 ($32.97).

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley to €37.40 ($41.10).

