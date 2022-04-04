Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 4th (AKZOY, BURBY, CUK, ESLOY, ETTYF, JMPLY, KRYAY, MKKGY, MONRF, PAHGF)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 4th:

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from €95.00 ($104.40) to €85.00 ($93.41). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from GBX 1,882 ($24.65) to GBX 1,836 ($24.05).

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from GBX 1,422 ($18.63) to GBX 1,537 ($20.13).

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from €185.00 ($203.30) to €189.00 ($207.69). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from SEK 352 to SEK 295. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from GBX 1,875 ($24.56) to GBX 1,800 ($23.58).

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from €125.00 ($137.36) to €115.00 ($126.37). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €230.00 ($252.75) to €220.00 ($241.76).

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from €68.00 ($74.73) to €68.50 ($75.27). UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 555 ($7.27) to GBX 430 ($5.63).

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €240.00 ($263.74) to €230.00 ($252.75).

SFS Group (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from CHF 155 to CHF 150. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 104 to CHF 110.

TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from €32.50 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($36.26). UBS Group AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from €40.00 ($43.96) to €30.00 ($32.97).

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley to €37.40 ($41.10).

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.