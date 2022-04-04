Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 4th (ADXS, AUTO, AV, AZN, BA, ENT, HAS, HIK, JET, JUST)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 4th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Aviva (LON:AV) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has GBX 480 ($6.29) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 468 ($6.13).

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a £115 ($150.64) target price on the stock.

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Entain (LON:ENT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Hays (LON:HAS) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 205 ($2.69) to GBX 190 ($2.49). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 2,800 ($36.68) price target on the stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Just Group (LON:JUST) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an overweight rating. They currently have GBX 125 ($1.64) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 106 ($1.39).

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating. The firm currently has GBX 335 ($4.39) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 355 ($4.65).

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 215 ($2.82) target price on the stock.

M&G (LON:MNG) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 217 ($2.84) to GBX 226 ($2.96). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

PageGroup (LON:PAGE) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 770 ($10.09) to GBX 700 ($9.17). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 804 ($10.53) to GBX 780 ($10.22). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH) had its suspended rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,765 ($23.12) to GBX 1,767 ($23.15). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

