Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 4th (ADXS, AUTO, AV, AZN, BA, ENT, HAS, HIK, JET, JUST)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 4th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Aviva (LON:AV)

was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has GBX 480 ($6.29) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 468 ($6.13).

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a £115 ($150.64) target price on the stock.

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Entain (LON:ENT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Hays (LON:HAS) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 205 ($2.69) to GBX 190 ($2.49). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 2,800 ($36.68) price target on the stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Just Group (LON:JUST) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an overweight rating. They currently have GBX 125 ($1.64) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 106 ($1.39).

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating. The firm currently has GBX 335 ($4.39) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 355 ($4.65).

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 215 ($2.82) target price on the stock.

M&G (LON:MNG) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 217 ($2.84) to GBX 226 ($2.96). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

PageGroup (LON:PAGE) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 770 ($10.09) to GBX 700 ($9.17). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 804 ($10.53) to GBX 780 ($10.22). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH) had its suspended rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,765 ($23.12) to GBX 1,767 ($23.15). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

