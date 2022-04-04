Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 4th (AMBA, AOTVF, CBUMY, DEVO, ECK, FOUR, STLD, VOG, WCHNF, WHD)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 4th:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY)

was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) had its coverage pending rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Eckoh (LON:ECK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 88 ($1.15) target price on the stock.

Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR). The firm issued a positive rating on the stock.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $98.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimate for Steel Dynamics for the first quarter of 2022 have been going up over the past month. The company is expected to gain from acquisitions as well as strong liquidity and efforts to expand capacity. The acquisitions of Heartland and United Steel Supply have boosted Steel Dynamics' shipping capabilities. The buyout of Zimmer will also support its raw material procurement strategy at its Texas flat roll steel mill. Steel Dynamics will also benefit from its investments to beef up capacity and upgrade facilities. The company is executing a number of projects that should add to capacity and boost profitability. The electric-arc-furnace (EAF) flat roll steel mill will strengthen its steelmaking capacity and value-added product capability. The company also has adequate liquidity to meet its short-term debt obligation.”

Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) had its suspended rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

West China Cement (OTCMKTS:WCHNF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a buy rating.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $66.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cactus generates significant cash flows from selling and renting wellhead and pressure control equipments. The firm is ahead of most peers since its highly-engineered products can yield improved pad drilling and completion efficiencies. Along with the enhancement of safety measures, the most advanced wellhead and frac solutions, which Cactus offers, can deliver significant time savings. With no outstanding debt, the company’s balance sheet is significantly healthy. Moreover, the company expects the pace of the addition of rigs in oil and gas resources to remain healthy, considering that the pricing environment of commodities is supportive. Hence, Cactus expects revenue growth to continue across all of its business lines in the March quarter of this year. Given these headwinds, Cactus is considered a preferred energy company to own now.”

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 435 ($5.70) price target on the stock.

