StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Itau BBA Securities lowered StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.43.

Shares of STNE traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $12.56. 8,288,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,762,290. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 2.39. StoneCo has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $71.08.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 28.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in StoneCo by 28.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,209,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307,931 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in StoneCo by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,168,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,024 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,093,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,423,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,346,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

