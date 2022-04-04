StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Itau BBA Securities lowered StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.43.
Shares of STNE traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $12.56. 8,288,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,762,290. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 2.39. StoneCo has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $71.08.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in StoneCo by 28.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,209,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307,931 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in StoneCo by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,168,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,024 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,093,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,423,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,346,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Company Profile (Get Rating)
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
