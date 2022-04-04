Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Shares Gap Up to $20.76

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.76, but opened at $22.01. Stoneridge shares last traded at $22.01, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRI. StockNews.com began coverage on Stoneridge in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $590.93 million, a P/E ratio of 200.09 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $203.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor bought 12,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $243,287.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,919,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,371 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 49.4% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,765,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,004,000 after purchasing an additional 584,251 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,246,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,606,000 after purchasing an additional 143,481 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,227,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,230,000 after purchasing an additional 59,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,111,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,937,000 after purchasing an additional 212,920 shares during the last quarter.

About Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

