Strike (STRK) Hits 1-Day Volume of $8.10 Million

Strike (STRK) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. During the last seven days, Strike has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Strike coin can now be purchased for $43.03 or 0.00093076 BTC on major exchanges. Strike has a total market capitalization of $135.38 million and $8.10 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00049124 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,467.74 or 0.07501512 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00049275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,150.56 or 0.99834229 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,146,360 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

