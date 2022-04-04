Strong Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. Strong has a market cap of $17.64 million and approximately $6.93 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for about $127.60 or 0.00274551 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Strong has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00049237 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,493.58 or 0.07516691 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,612.74 or 1.00290780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00047373 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

