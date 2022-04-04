Stronghold Token Price Tops $0.0041 (SHX)

Stronghold Token (SHX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Stronghold Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Stronghold Token has a market cap of $23.86 million and approximately $101,244.00 worth of Stronghold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stronghold Token has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00048400 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,413.02 or 0.07467877 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,731.97 or 1.00063966 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00047387 BTC.

Stronghold Token Coin Profile

Stronghold Token’s total supply is 99,756,866,344 coins and its circulating supply is 5,793,905,044 coins. Stronghold Token’s official website is stronghold.co/stronghold-shx . The Reddit community for Stronghold Token is https://reddit.com/r/strongholdxchg . Stronghold Token’s official Twitter account is @strongholdxchg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stronghold is building a new financial ecosystem where institutions and businesses can seamlessly manage and trade their assets. It is built on open-source distributed ledger technology and connects the world with buying and selling assets in less than a minute. Note: SHX is currently issued on both Stellar and Ethereum (ERC20). Stellar: GDSTRSHXHGJ7ZIVRBXEYE5Q74XUVCUSEKEBR7UCHEUUEK72N7I7KJ6JHEthereum (ERC20): 0xee7527841a932d2912224e20a405e1a1ff747084Stellar is the ledger of record, with SHX held in Stellar escrow accounts representing non-Stellar issuances of SHX. “

