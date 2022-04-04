Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,724 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 297,422 shares.The stock last traded at $16.25 and had previously closed at $16.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPH shares. TheStreet raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Suburban Propane Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.13.

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $375.41 million for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 7.81%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,589 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 48,336 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 8.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,064,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,668,000 after purchasing an additional 165,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 24.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,541 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SPH)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

