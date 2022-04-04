Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. 6,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 656,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INN shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Hotel Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Summit Hotel Properties ( NYSE:INN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 18.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

