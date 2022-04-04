Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.31% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $26.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33. Sun Country Airlines has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $172.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $28,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William Trousdale sold 22,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $554,399.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,195,585 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 13.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

