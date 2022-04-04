Sunlight Financial (SUNL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sunlight Financial (NYSE: SUNL) recently:

4/1/2022 – Sunlight Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

3/31/2022 – Sunlight Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Sunlight Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

3/18/2022 – Sunlight Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

2/8/2022 – Sunlight Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of NYSE:SUNL traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.88. 6,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,967. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $10.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $506,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $434,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $15,930,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $9,862,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $15,545,000. 23.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

