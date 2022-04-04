Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading 4% Higher

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.80 and last traded at $24.80. 364 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,042,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.71.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $65.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.66 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 57.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $82,063.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 10,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $190,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 65.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

