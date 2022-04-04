SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on SunPower in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on SunPower from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Get SunPower alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $21.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. SunPower has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $34.61.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.77 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 5.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in SunPower by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in SunPower by 16.7% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 156,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 22,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 106.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunPower (Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.