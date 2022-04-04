SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.59% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on SunPower in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on SunPower from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $21.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. SunPower has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $34.61.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 5.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in SunPower by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in SunPower by 16.7% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 156,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 22,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 106.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SunPower (Get Rating)
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunPower (SPWR)
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.