SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Upgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPWR. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen upped their price target on SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SunPower in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.
SPWR stock opened at $21.41 on Monday. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.29 and a beta of 1.99.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SunPower
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
