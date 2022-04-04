Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Reaches $0.21

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 52.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000461 BTC on popular exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $74.21 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,474.64 or 0.07536616 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00101539 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 623,709,715 coins and its circulating supply is 349,458,765 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

