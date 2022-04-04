Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) were down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.06 and last traded at $9.06. Approximately 404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

SUUIF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.