sUSD Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One sUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a total market cap of $143.28 million and $408,778.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, sUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00037899 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00108373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

sUSD Profile

SUSD is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 143,041,638 coins. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

