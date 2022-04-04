SushiSwap Trading Up 10.5% Over Last Week (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $549.88 million and $206.43 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap coin can now be bought for about $4.32 or 0.00009291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 241,391,330 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

