SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given New $767.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $882.00 to $767.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SIVB. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $771.76.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $547.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $581.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $653.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $474.20 and a 52 week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total transaction of $2,785,239.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total transaction of $3,754,834.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,812 shares of company stock worth $13,566,394 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $346,160,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,273,011,000 after purchasing an additional 439,970 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,323,000 after purchasing an additional 372,184 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 436,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,475,000 after purchasing an additional 167,211 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 1,556.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 151,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,981,000 after purchasing an additional 142,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

