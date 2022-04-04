SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 62.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.91.

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $11.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.19. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 4,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $55,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald Steven Furman sold 3,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $33,607.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,908 shares of company stock worth $401,451 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 17.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 116,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

