SVB Leerink Cuts Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Price Target to $2.00

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $3.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 444.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.06.

CALA stock opened at $0.37 on Monday. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter worth $59,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in Calithera Biosciences by 50.6% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 90.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 47,568 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

