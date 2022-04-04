Swap Hits Market Cap of $156,931.88 (XWP)

Swap (XWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Swap has a total market capitalization of $156,931.88 and $286.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Swap has traded down 19.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00048398 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,452.41 or 0.07553632 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,536.40 or 0.99630401 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00046601 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 15,050,562 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

