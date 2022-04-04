Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SWDBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 174 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. SEB Equities lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 190 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. AlphaValue raised Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 205 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Swedbank AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.90.

Shares of SWDBY opened at $15.21 on Monday. Swedbank AB has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $23.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 41.52%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

