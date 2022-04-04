Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSREY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank cut Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 110 to CHF 105 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SSREY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.72. 47,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,605. Swiss Re has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.