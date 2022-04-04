Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Lowered to $40.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.77% from the company’s previous close.

SYF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $35.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.58. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.28.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

