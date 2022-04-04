Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYBX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, March 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Synlogic from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

SYBX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.45. 12,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,105. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40. Synlogic has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $170.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.47.

Synlogic ( NASDAQ:SYBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synlogic will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYBX. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,333,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,050,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synlogic by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 192,033 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses on Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

