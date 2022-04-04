Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF – Get Rating) shares rose 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 130,187 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 89,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Syrah Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04.

Syrah Resources Ltd. is an industrial minerals and technology company. The firm operates through two segments: Balma and Corporate. The Balma segment includes mining, mineral exploration, evaluation and development activities associated with the Balama Graphite Project in Mozambique. The Corporate segment includes corporate administration and investing activities including development of the group’s battery anode material strategy.

