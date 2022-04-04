System1 (NYSE:SST) Shares Gap Up to $15.42

System1 Inc (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.42, but opened at $16.14. System1 shares last traded at $16.93, with a volume of 31,623 shares traded.

About System1 (NYSE:SST)

System1 provides an omnichannel customer acquisition marketing platform. It combines technology & data science to operate its advanced Responsive Acquisition Marketing Platform. System1, formerly known as Trebia Acquisition Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

