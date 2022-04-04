Tanfield Group (LON:TAN) Shares Down 25%

Tanfield Group PLC (LON:TAN – Get Rating) dropped 25% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Approximately 30,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 12,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 14.35 and a quick ratio of 14.35. The company has a market cap of £2.44 million and a PE ratio of -3.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.09.

Get Tanfield Group alerts:

About Tanfield Group (LON:TAN)

Tanfield Group PLC operates as an investment company. The company, through its 49% interest in Snorkel International Holdings LLC, produces self-propelled, towable, and push-around aerial lifts, including diesel and electric scissor lifts, mast lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and articulating booms. Tanfield Group PLC also, through its 5.76% interest in Smith Electric Vehicles Corp., designs and produces electric commercial vehicles for short haul urban fleets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tanfield Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanfield Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.