Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several research firms recently commented on SKT. StockNews.com began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

NYSE:SKT opened at $17.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 249.75, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.86. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers ( NYSE:SKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,043.01%.

In related news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $34,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter valued at $81,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

