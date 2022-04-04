Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.23.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on TKO shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.38 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.
Shares of TKO traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 78,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,462. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of C$1.92 and a 52 week high of C$3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.58. The firm has a market cap of C$847.41 million and a P/E ratio of 22.87.
In other news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total value of C$267,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,811,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,507,634.16. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,000 shares of company stock worth $840,200.
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
